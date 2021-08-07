$463.56 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to post $463.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $453.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $474.50 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $460.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MD shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of MD stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,393. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.