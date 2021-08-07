46,516 Shares in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Resonant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Resonant by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 90,644 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152,440 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RESN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resonant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $178.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

