4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1.10 million worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00861650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00099841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041047 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.