51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

JOBS opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.28. 51job has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 51job will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in 51job by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 51job by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in 51job by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in 51job by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 620,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after buying an additional 300,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in 51job by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

