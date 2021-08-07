$599.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $599.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.30 million. Nordson posted sales of $538.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $224.92. 84,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.60. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $229.79. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

