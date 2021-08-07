$664.80 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report sales of $664.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.60 million and the lowest is $657.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $602.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

