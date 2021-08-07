$675.77 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post sales of $675.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.70 million and the highest is $703.99 million. Viasat reported sales of $554.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after acquiring an additional 195,758 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 0.8% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viasat by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 80.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,296.75, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

