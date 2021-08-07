7,138 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,268,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.83. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

