$73.05 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report sales of $73.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $76.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $322.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $324.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $434.20 million to $434.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

MYPS opened at $5.70 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

