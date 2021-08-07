$784.03 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce sales of $784.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $788.06 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $664.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,689 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,862,000 after buying an additional 43,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $69,988,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.90. 186,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.