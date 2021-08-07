8,360 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,179,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,962,265 shares of company stock valued at $412,075,057 over the last 90 days.

SNAP opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.