$898.55 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report $898.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $917.20 million and the lowest is $865.02 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $743.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

CRL traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,898. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $420.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.27.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

