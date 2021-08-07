905 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, reaching $165.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,903. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

