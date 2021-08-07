AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys 49,728 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. 23,915,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,221,793. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

