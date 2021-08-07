AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 226.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,408 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz makes up about 2.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 8,639,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.55.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

