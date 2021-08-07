AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases 2,723 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 4.2% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.45. 5,340,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.