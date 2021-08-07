AAX Token (AAB) Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $5.71 million and $50,919.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.96 or 0.00862382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00097098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042471 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

