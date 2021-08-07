Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abbott posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers for the second quarter of 2021. The company registered organic sales growth across each operating segment. In Adult Nutrition, the company reported robust global demand for Ensure and Glucerna. Diabetes Care sales were strong on solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre. Underlying Diagnostics sales were strong in the second quarter driven by improving routine diagnostic testing demand. Over the past year, Abbott has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, with the mass vaccination trend and steady decline in new cases, there has been a significant reduction in COVID-19 testing sales for the company over the past few months. The company in June lowered its 2021 financial guidance. The year-over-year improvements were robust in the second quarter.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABT. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.82.

NYSE:ABT opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $217.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $139,831,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

