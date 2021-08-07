Abulaba Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 72.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 74.3% lower against the dollar. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $945.59 and $16.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.41 or 0.00882697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00100436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041555 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

