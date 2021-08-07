Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.00895505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00100636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

