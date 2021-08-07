ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $26.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 1871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACAD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

