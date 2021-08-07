Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

