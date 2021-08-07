Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
