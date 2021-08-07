Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. 232,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,590. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.33. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.36.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

