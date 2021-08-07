ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $32.42. 511,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $43.23.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

