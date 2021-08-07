ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $32.42. 511,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $43.23.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

