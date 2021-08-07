Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

ACOR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 787,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,562. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

