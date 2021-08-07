Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $62.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist increased their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 101.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 75.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $5,808,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

