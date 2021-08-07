Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $62.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist increased their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.
Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $56.85.
In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 101.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 75.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $5,808,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.
Acushnet Company Profile
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
