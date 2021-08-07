ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $23.71. 133,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $15,103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $5,344,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.