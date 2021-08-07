Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.30

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 3016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 144,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 797,091 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

