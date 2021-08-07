AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AHCO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 782,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.