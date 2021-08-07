Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

ACET stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $173,386.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,245 shares of company stock worth $881,390. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $263,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

