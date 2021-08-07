adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €340.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €340.00 ($400.00) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

adidas stock opened at €310.55 ($365.35) on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50 day moving average is €306.47.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

