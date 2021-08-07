Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

ADM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,410 ($44.55). The stock had a trading volume of 260,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,946. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,510.95 ($32.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,451 ($45.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,212.40. The company has a market cap of £10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

