Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $122.06, but opened at $116.41. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $117.10, with a volume of 1,812 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.