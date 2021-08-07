Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $46,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

