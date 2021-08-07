Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.01. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

