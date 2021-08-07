Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 371 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.71. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

