Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 282.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,127 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period.

Shares of JXI opened at $62.49 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.13.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

