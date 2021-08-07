Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $28,534,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.75. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

