Advisory Services Network LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $374.74 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.