Advisory Services Network LLC Has $510,000 Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 601.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 75,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,878,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,366,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 544.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XTN opened at $84.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $92.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28.

