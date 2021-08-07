Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2,482.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 42,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avantor by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 609,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,594,393 shares of company stock valued at $112,262,915 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

