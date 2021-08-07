Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2,482.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 42,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avantor by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 609,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
AVTR stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76.
In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,594,393 shares of company stock valued at $112,262,915 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.
Avantor Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
