Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $296,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 843.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 141,729 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61.

