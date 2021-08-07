Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $162.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.94. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $131.60 and a one year high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

