AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $882,615.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

