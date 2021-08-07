AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. 15,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,544. AerSale has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AerSale stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of AerSale worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

