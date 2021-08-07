ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGESY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of AGESY opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.