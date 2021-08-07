Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,030 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.02. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,850 shares of company stock worth $2,240,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

