Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $161.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.67. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $162.91.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

