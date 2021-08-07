Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on UWM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.