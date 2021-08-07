Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 516 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

